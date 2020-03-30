Beijing mulls setting up police offices in hospitals

Beijing’s legislature has started deliberating a draft regulation on ensuring the security of hospitals after a spate of assaults on doctors sparked public outrage.

If passed, the regulation will require large hospitals to set up police offices and introduce security checks to prevent any dangerous objects being taken into hospitals.

It will ban behaviors including insulting and beating medics, making an uproar to disrupt hospital operation, setting up “mourning halls” in hospitals, and other disruptive acts commonly taken by protesting families of deceased patients.

The draft was tabled for deliberation at a session of the Standing Committee of the 15th Beijing Municipal People’s Congress on Thursday.

Chen Yong, chair of the Supervisory and Judicial Affairs Committee of the Beijing Municipal People’s Congress, said the new regulation responds to the mounting public calls for enhancing the protection of medical staff after the city had seen a spate of violence on medics since last December.

On Dec. 24, a man who was not satisfied with his mother’s treatment stabbed and killed a doctor at a Beijing hospital. The attacker was given the death sentence in January.