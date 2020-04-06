Beijing parks beef up control of visitor flow

As more people go on spring outings and flower viewings, parks in Beijing have worked out response plans and strengthened the control of visitor flow to ensure public safety during the COVID-19 outbreak, officials from Beijing Gardening and Greening Bureau said on Thursday.

The plans cover methods for ticket purchasing, management of entrance areas, dissuasion from big gatherings, and remote and intelligent control of visitor flow.

The parks will take flow control measures when necessary to ensure that the concurrent amount of park visitors is below 40% of the peak numbers in normal circumstances, officials said.

Having worked out a response plan two months ago, the relics park for Yuan Dynasty ancient city walls reduced the number of entrances from 40 to six, with each having designated staff to monitor body temperatures and the number of visitors.

It also set up touring routes and spots for taking photos, and designated staff at popular sites in the park to guide visitors.

Longtan Park in Dongcheng district adopted a grid management model, with different apartments taking charge of different areas in the park. Even the park’s administrative staff have been encouraged to participate.

Some parks also worked with local traffic and governance authorities, communities, and GPS companies, in an effort to control visitor and traffic flows and maintain order inside and outside of the parks.

Data from the Beijing Gardening and Greening Bureau shows that over 90% of the city’s 1,000-plus parks have remained open during the outbreak. Ninety-three parks have been closed for purposes of preventing forest fire, ensuring bird migration, and eliminating potential risks of gathering. Some temporarily closed scenic spots such as Beijing Zoo and the Great Wall have gradually opened since mid-March.

Nevertheless, officials are advising against gathering in the most well-known parks and suggesting that people go outing in parks closer to their homes. Public green spaces are accessible within a 500-meter distance for 83% of Beijing’s residential communities.