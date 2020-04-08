Beijing probably under long-term epidemic control: Official

Epidemic prevention and control in Beijing will probably become a long-term normal, a spokesperson for the municipal government said Sunday.

The capital, a center for international exchanges, still bears the brunt of the risks as the worldwide spread of the COVID-19 pandemic is accelerating, said Xu Hejian, spokesperson for the municipal government and director of its information office, noting that there is no chance to call off the city’s prevention and control work in a short time.

The overall strategy of guarding against imported cases and a rebound in indigenous cases will remain unchanged, with scientific analysis of the epidemic situation and accurate control methods taken, Xu added.

He also highlighted the importance of seizing the critical window to resume work and production, and bring people’s lives back to normal as transmission of the epidemic has been basically interrupted in Beijing and nationwide, although there were still imported and sporadic cases.