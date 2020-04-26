Beijing provides record-level support to brick-and-mortar bookstores

11 SHARES Share Tweet

The 10th Beijing Reading Festival was launched at Beijing Books Building on Thursday. At the ceremony, Du Feijin, a member of the Standing Committee of the CPC Beijing Municipal Committee and head of the Publicity Department of the CPC Beijing Municipal Committee, gave a speech.

The initiation ceremony was participated by actor Pu Cunxi; medical workers from Beijing Tongren Hospital, renowned scholars such as Meng Man and Kang Zhen, and children from the Caocan Art Troupe. The participants read poems and gave talks and performances in person and over the internet.

Beijing has launched policies and offered funding for small- and medium-sized enterprises amid the COVID-19 outbreak. During that time, the support for brick-and-mortar bookstores reached a record level, with 161 bookstores having received financial help from the government and 73 new bookstores being established. Meanwhile, Beijing has provided free digital reading resources to the public, which received a total number of 15.3 billion visits online and 120 million new users on various platforms. Reading awareness promotion campaigns have also been launched.

Beijing will continue to help build high-quality reading resources, and make innovations to improve reading experiences and pool reading resources, according to Du Feijin.