Beijing recognizes health status of neighboring region

Beijing will recognize health status of personnel commuting from its neighboring regions as a way to facilitate their commute, local authorities said Saturday.

Beijing rolled out a mini-program showing health status and travel records for better epidemic management in early March. Only those without travel records outside the national capital can show “no sign of abnormality” on the app.

The city will allow commuters from the neighboring regions of Hebei Province and Tianjin Municipality to apply for the health status of “no sign of abnormality” to facilitate their commute, said Li Sufang, deputy head of the Beijing Municipal Commission of Development and Reform.

Since Beijing’s health-checking mini-app was launched on March 1, more han 14.85 million people have used the services, producing over 57.46 million inquiries.