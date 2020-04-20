Beijing reopens 30% of its major tourist sites

Beijing has reopened 73 major tourist sites, or 30.7 percent of the total in the municipality, as the novel coronavirus epidemic wanes.

All of them are outdoor landscape resorts as required by the Beijing municipal bureau of culture and tourism in a plan for the reopening of tourist sites. The reopening time of indoor sites is yet to be announced.

The Great Wall sites of Mutianyu, Simatai and Badaling were among those that have reopened to visitors, the bureau said Sunday.

Gubei Water Town, leaning against the Simatai Great Wall in Miyun District, is expected to reopen on April 23.

Jin Linsheng, vice president of the water town tourism company, said the resort will promote contactless services such as mobile payment, e-tickets and guide machines to avoid cross-infection.

According to an official with the bureau, the tourist sites that resume operation should receive no more than 30 percent of the maximum real-time number of visitors, and no more than 30 percent of the daily visitor capacity.