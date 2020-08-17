Beijing reports no increase in confirmed COVID-19 cases for 9 consecutive days

BEIJING, Aug. 17 (Xinhua) — No new locally transmitted confirmed, asymptomatic or suspected cases of COVID-19 were reported in Beijing on Sunday, the municipal health commission said Monday.

This marks that Beijing has seen no new confirmed COVID-19 cases for nine consecutive days.

The capital also reported no new imported confirmed, asymptomatic or suspected cases on Sunday, according to the commission.

Beijing had reported four confirmed cases related to the new infections in northeast China’s city of Dalian since late July. Enditem