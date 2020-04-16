Beijing reports one new imported COVID-19 case

Beijing reported one new confirmed case of novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) from the United States on Tuesday, bringing the total number of imported cases in the national capital to 174, a local health official said Wednesday.

The patient is a Chinese male student studying in Miami, said Pang Xinghuo, deputy head of the municipal disease control and prevention center.

No new locally transmitted cases were reported in Beijing Tuesday.

The municipality had reported a total of 416 confirmed local cases as of Tuesday, and 404 had been discharged from hospital after recovery.