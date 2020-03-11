Beijing reports six imported COVID-19 cases

BEIJING, March 11 (Xinhua) — Beijing reported six new imported cases of novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) on Tuesday, local health authorities said Wednesday.

Five of the confirmed cases are from Italy and one is from the United States, according to the Beijing Municipal Health Commission.

As of Tuesday, a total of 435 confirmed cases had been reported in Beijing. Of all, 326 have been discharged from hospital after recovery and eight have died.

No new confirmed cases have been reported in 12 of the 16 districts in the city for more than 14 consecutive days.