Beijing reports three import-related COVID-19 cases

Beijing reported three new cases of novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) related to an imported case on Wednesday, a local health official said Thursday.

The patients are the family members of an imported case from the United States. The imported case was quarantined for 14 days after arriving in China on March 24 and went home on April 8 after testing negative for the novel coronavirus three times.

The case showed symptoms on April 10 and was confirmed to be infected on April 14. Sixty-two close contacts of the case have been put under medical observation.

One suspected case was also reported Wednesday. No new imported cases or asymptomatic cases were reported.

By the end of Wednesday, the municipality had reported a total of 419 confirmed local cases, and 404 had been discharged from hospitals after recovery.