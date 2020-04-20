Beijing requires nucleic acid tests for eight groups of people

Beijing will carry out mandatory nucleic acid tests on eight groups of people, said a municipal health official at a press conference on Sunday.

Gao Xiaojun, spokesman of the municipal health commission, said the nucleic acid tests will be required on COVID-19 patients and those who have a history of close contacts with the patients, fever clinic patients, patients in urgent need of hospitalization, inbound visitors through Beijing’s entry customs, people who recently returned from Wuhan, government employees who had trips outside Beijing, visitors in Beijing’s hotels and guesthouses, students in graduating classes in junior and senior high schools upon returning to Beijing.

He said the above measures will be adjusted in due course according to changes in the epidemic situation.

Beijing now has 50 medical institutions providing nucleic acid tests, which will be able to meet people’s needs, Gao said. The number was 17 in early February.