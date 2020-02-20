Beijing says firmly opposes new U.S. rules on China…

BEIJING, Feb 19 – China said on Wednesday it firmly oposes new rules imposed by the United States against five Chinese government and ruling Communist Party-backed media entities and warned it reserved the right to respond to Washington’s actions.

Foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang made the comments during a daily briefing.

The Trump administration said on Tuesday it will begin treating five major Chinese state-run media entities with U.S. operations including Xinhua News Agency and China Global Television network China Daily Distribution Corp the same as foreign embassies, requiring them to register their employees and U.S. properties with the State Department. (Reporting by Huizhong Wu; writing by Se Young Lee; Editing by Kim Coghill)