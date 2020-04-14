Beijing schools to partially reopen on April 27

Senior high schools in Beijing will restart classes for seniors on April 27, who will take the national college entrance exam on July 7-10, said Li Yi, a spokesperson for the Beijing Municipal Education Commission, on Sunday.

While students in the final year of junior high schools in the city were told to prepare for returning to school on May 11.

The school reopening dates for students of other grades, secondary vocational schools, universities, colleges and kindergartens are yet to be decided, Li said.