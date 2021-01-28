Beijing smashes Guangzhou in CBA

ZHUJI, China, Jan. 28 (Xinhua) — The Beijing Ducks smashed the Guangzhou Loong Lions 114-102 in the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) here on Thursday, putting an end to Guangzhou’s winning streak after it beat Zhejiang, Jiangsu and Qingdao.

The first half saw Beijing take a 50-49 lead, though Dallas Moore led Guangzhou with 17 points to edge their opponents 25-24 in the second quarter.

Thanks to Jonathan Gibson’s game-high 32 points and Zhai Xiaochuan’s game-only double-double of 31 points and 15 rebounds, Beijing won the final victory, after Guangzhou took the initiative back with a one-point advantage in the third quarter.

The Guangzhou Loong Lions will next face the Shanxi Loongs this Saturday, while the Beijing Ducks will encounter the Sichuan Blue Whales next Monday. Enditem