Beijing SportAccord Summit to be relocated due to coronavirus

GENEVA, Feb. 14 (Xinhua) — This year’s SportAccord World Sport and Business Summit will not take place in Beijing due to the novel coronavirus, it has been confirmed.

SportAccord is exploring “contingency options” for a replacement location so it can still take place on the scheduled dates of April 19 to 24, the Lausanne-based organization Thursday said in a statement.

“In the past few weeks, we have been following the development of the epidemic closely,” SportAccord President Raffaele Chiulli said.

“The Chinese government has taken effective efforts, unprecedented measures and all possible resources to combat the epidemic.

“We do believe that the Chinese government and people in China have the capabilities to have the final win of the war against the virus.

“SportAccord has developed a mutual and respectful working relationship with the Local Organizing Committee, which has displayed outstanding professionalism at all times during the excellent preparations for SportAccord 2020 in Beijing.

“We had no doubt that our hosts would deliver an exceptional SportAccord and we are grateful to Beijing for the support and all the efforts it has made for preparing SportAccord 2020.

“SportAccord 2020 brings nearly 2,000 delegates together worldwide.

“In addition to that, a significant number of participating countries, organizations, companies and institutions to put on exhibitions during the event.

“Considering the epidemic in China and around the world and taking into account the various factors of such a force majeure situation and through consultation with the SportAccord 2020 Local Organising Committee, we have reached a difficult decision that SportAccord 2020 will not take place in Beijing.

“We will continue to collaborate with Beijing and China to promote the healthy development of the international sport community.

“We apologize for any inconvenience this has caused for International Sports Federations, registered partners, exhibitors and delegates concerned.”

The SportAccord World Sport and Business Summit are attended by key officials from across the Olympic Movement and the wider sports world.

It was announced in November 2018 that the Chinese capital would host the event.