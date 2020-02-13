Beijing strengthens disinfection of used train berth bedding

BEIJING, Feb. 9 (Xinhua) — The China Railway Beijing Group said it has strengthened disinfection operations of used train berth bedding with high-temperature sterilization and disinfectant and prolonged washing time amid the current novel coronavirus epidemic.

The disinfected items including bedding, curtains, head cushions and tablecloths on sleeper and electric multiple unit trains operating between Beijing and Shanghai, Guangzhou, Zhangjiakou and Kowloon in Hong Kong.

Hot water at 90 degrees Celsius has been used in washing or ironing the items, with sodium hypochlorite added into the water. Washing time has been extended by 10 minutes to reach an hour.

The measures will better keep the bedding clean and safe during the period of epidemic prevention and control, said Zhang Yongjie with the company who oversees the washing tasks.