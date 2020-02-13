Beijing strengthens lockdown of residential communities for epidemic control

BEIJING, Feb. 10 (Xinhua) — Beijing authorities on Monday rolled out more measures to further lock down residential communities to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.

According to a notification released Monday at a press conference, residential communities in Beijing are required to enhance management, with all personnel and vehicles coming in and out to be verified for registration.

Stricter requirements have been proposed concerning targeted groups, quarantine procedures and the management of public spaces and rental housing.

More measures related to people’s livelihoods have been taken, including opening-hour adjustment of supermarkets, greengroceries and pharmacies, regulations on mask-wearing in public spaces and prohibited get-togethers.

Zhang Ge, deputy head of the organization department of the Communist Party of China Beijing municipal committee, said as epidemic prevention and control in Beijing enters into a critical period, the measures are rolled out to adapt to new circumstances and requirements.