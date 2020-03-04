Beijing strengthens monitoring of wildlife

BEIJING, March 4 (Xinhua) — Beijing municipality has strengthened the monitoring of wildlife amid the novel coronavirus epidemic as birds enter the peak migrating season, local authorities said Wednesday.

The city has increased daily inspections, expanded the inspecting areas, and focused on key areas of birds’ activities, according to the city’s gardening and greening bureau.

Wildlife breeding centers in the city are required to file daily reports on the animals’ health and all the monitoring stations for terrestrial animals are working around the clock to monitor the migrating birds, the bureau said.

The city has also strengthened crackdown on illegal acts such as poaching and damaging the habitats of wild animals.