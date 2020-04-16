Beijing Sub-center Station to develop into five-rail interchange transportation hub

The proposal for an integrated transportation hub construction project at the Beijing Sub-center Station was approved recently, the Beijing Municipal Commission of Development and Reform (BMCDR) announced yesterday.

According to Beijing’s general city plan for 2016 to 2035, the Beijing Sub-center Station is a passenger transportation hub being constructed by the city, with the aim of serving the whole nation. Applying to about 59 hectares, the whole project involves a construction area of around 128 hectares.

The project is mainly composed of six parts, namely, a station connecting the Beijing-Tangshan Intercity Railway and the intercity railway connection line, a station connecting Subway Pinggu Line and Line 101, a bonding terminal, transportation hub supporting facilities, underground public service space, and municipal supporting facilities.

Line 101, which has not been mentioned much previously, will be added to the existing Tongzhou rail network.

The Beijing Sub-center Station will not only serve as the departure and arrival station for the Beijing-Tangshan Intercity Railway, but also as an intercity rail link, and an interchange station on Subway Line 6, the Pinggu Line and Line 101.

Upon completion of the Beijing Sub-center Station, based on the Beijing-Tangshan Intercity Railway and the intercity railway connection line, it will be possible to commute to Xiong’an New District, Tianjin and Tangshan within one hour, to Beijing Daxing International Airport in 35 minutes, and to Beijing Capital International Airport in 15 minutes, an official at the BMCDR explained.

In addition to facilitating transport, the sub-center station transportation hub will also play its part in the integration of the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region and the construction of the city’s subsidiary administrative center.

The station will also help improve the city’s passenger transportation structure. As a large-scale comprehensive transportation hub, it will help improve transport between the Beijing sub-center and eastern Beijing, as well as to the Tianjin and Hebei areas by constructing a public transportation system with rail transit as its backbone.

Based on the concept of “integrating station and city,” the sub-center station hub adopts an integrated development model of unified planning and construction, which realizes the efficient coupling of transportation functions with business offices and comprehensive service functions.

As a landmark project in the city’s sub-center promoting the coordinated development of Beijing, Tianjin and Hebei, construction on the sub-center station has been fully resumed and is expected to be open for traffic by the end of 2024.