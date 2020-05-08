Beijing subsidizes SMEs for offering training to employees

Beijing recently rolled out new policies for subsidizing medium-, small-, and micro-sized enterprises (SMEs) for training employees. Companies can receive up to 4,540 yuan (US$639.16) per employee.

The policies aim to support SMEs in key industries (such as technological innovation, urban operation, and everyday service) that have paid unemployment insurance premiums, and registered at least an 80% drop in income from February to April compared to the same period last year.

The city announced the list of the first batch of SMEs in key industries to apply for these subsidies on Wednesday, and it plans to subsidize three more batches of companies. The ones on the list should carry out training online, offline, or in a combined format, and apply for the subsidies through the Beijing Vocational Skill Improvement Operational Management Platform (www.bjjnts.cn).

The SMEs and the training organizations can tailor training courses according to the requirements for vocational skills and the characteristics of production and operation.

Application for these subsidies will be open until Aug. 31, and companies can use the subsidies to either pay for employee education or their social insurance.