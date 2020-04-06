Beijing subway pilots smart display and monitoring system

Subway trains on Line 6 in Beijing are testing a smart system that includes inspection cameras and LED windows showing useful transport information to passengers.

The system, called Intelligent Passenger Service System, provides convenience and care services for passengers, according to its developer.

As part of the system, some high-definition cameras are installed in train carriages, used to monitor whether people are wearing face masks, if someone faints or waves for help, and other such unusual occurrences related to the health and wellbeing of passengers.

High-definition screens can also be seen from areas over the train’s doors, showing transit information and levels of crowding in neighboring carriages.

In addition, sensor equipment is installed in front of drivers, which can identify fatigue and distraction through their facial features and send voice alarm.

The train’s windows, combined with LED panels, can dynamically show current locations, subway routes, maps of upcoming stations and other useful information. For example, passengers can see where toilets are at the next station.