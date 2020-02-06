Beijing subway stations adopt thermal monitors for safe, quick entrance

BEIJING, Feb. 5 (Xinhua) — Beijing has so far adopted 179 thermal monitors in 35 subway stations to check the temperature of all passengers at entrances, a move to prevent and control the novel coronavirus outbreak, the Beijing Youth Daily reported Wednesday.

Compared with hand-held instruments, the thermal monitors at the security check gates can automatically measure passengers’ temperature, shortening the queues for entry at subway stations.

As of Monday, the quick temperature check machines have been installed in 35 crowded subway stations, including Beijing Railway Station, Beijing West Railway Station and interchange stations, said the newspaper, citing the local subway operator.