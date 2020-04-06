Beijing team develops new type of graphene face mask

A Beijing-based institute has successfully developed a new type of graphene face mask with stronger antibacterial properties and better breathability, which can be used for over 48 hours, according to the Beijing Graphene Institute on April 1.

AECC Beijing Institute of Aeronautical Materials (BIAM), a comprehensive scientific research institute located in the north of Zhongguancun Science City, made the breakthrough by adding a new graphene polypropylene melt-blown cloth material to the critical filtration layer between the spun-bonded nonwovens that make up ordinary masks.

A researcher from AECC BIAM said that compared with ordinary masks, the new graphene mask has stronger antimicrobial and air permeability properties, as well as a longer usage time.

“Graphene, as a two-dimensional carbon nanomaterial, can form a natural ‘nano knife’ on melt-blown cloth, which, under the action of natural respiration, destroys the cell walls of germs and plays a good bactericidal role,” explained the researcher.

In addition, graphene melt-blown fabrics are more breathable than conventional melt-blown cloths during exhalation because of their one-way breathability.

In terms of usage time, traditional masks are effective for four hours, after which, the filtering function is significantly reduced. The new graphene mask was tested for more than 48 hours under continuous wear, with its filtration efficiency only reducing by 4%.

The production line for the new graphene mask is currently able to turn out 200,000 masks per day, according to Wang Xudong, director of the Beijing Graphene Institute.