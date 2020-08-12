Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region braces for heaviest downpours

The heaviest rain since the beginning of the flood season is expected to hit the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region on Wednesday.

At 5:40 p.m. on Tuesday, Beijing meteorological authorities issued a yellow alert for rainstorms. Starting from 8 a.m. Wednesday to 8 a.m. Thursday, torrential rains and rainstorms are expected to lash the region.

“Beijing is to receive 40 to 80 mm of precipitation on average during the rainfall, with around 50 mm in urban areas and up to more than 200 mm in parts of the western and northern mountainous areas,” said Yu Bo, deputy director of the Beijing meteorological observatory.

The city’s meteorological authorities and flood control headquarters advised residents to reduce outdoor activities and recommended that construction sites stop operations in Beijing from Wednesday morning until the evening.

China has a four-tier, color-coded weather warning system, with red representing the most severe, followed by orange, yellow, and blue.