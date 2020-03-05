Beijing to beef up support for Beidou-related industry

BEIJING, March 5 (Xinhua) — The Beijing municipal government has released a three-year plan to promote the innovation and development of industries related to the BeiDou Navigation Satellite System.

Beijing will foster breakthroughs in key and core technologies, and create a sound ecology for Beidou-related industries via cultivating competitive enterprises, according to the plan.

The total output value of the Beidou navigation and location service industry in Beijing will exceed 100 billion yuan (about 14.4 billion U.S. dollars) by 2022, it said. Beijing will also build an innovation center for Beidou-related industries with global influence and set up a standard application system.

Beijing will set up seven major demonstration projects to promote the application of the Beidou system in smart transportation, environment protection and intelligent logistics, according to the plan.