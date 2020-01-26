Beijing to conduct population census this year

BEIJING, Jan. 26 (Xinhua) — Beijing Municipality will conduct a demographic census this year.

The once-in-a-decade survey will have census-takers going door-to-door in November and December, according to the Beijing Municipal Bureau of Statistics.

Preparation work has started, which will include forming the census organizations at various levels, creating related plans and selecting census takers.

The name, identity number, gender, ethnic group, educational attainment, occupation, marital status and housing conditions of each resident will be recorded.

The data will be analyzed and released from December 2020 to December 2022, according to the bureau.