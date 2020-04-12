Beijing to further boost consumer spending in tourism

Beijing issued a plan on Thursday to nurture the tourism industry as its new growth engine, a move to push forward the city’s construction of a national cultural center and a world-famous tourist destination.

Tourism spending is expected to account for over 30% of the total consumer spending in Beijing by 2035, and the national capital plans to see around 10 million inbound tourists from overseas in the same year, according to the plan.

According to the plan, Beijing would nurture big cultural tourism projects and influential enterprises, create featured tourism products, and improve visitors’ experience.

Meanwhile, multilingual travel guides, maps, apps will be launched. The city will popularize multilingual restaurant menus and improve multilingual services in medical care, addressing complaints from tourists, emergency relief, and currency exchange. Bilingual street guideboards and bus announcements will also be provided.

In addition, Beijing will upgrade its sanitary and barrier-free facilities in tourist spots, and develop a mobile app to facilitate the travel of tourists around Beijing.