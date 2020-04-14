Beijing to partially reopen schools

Students in Beijing who are in their final year of senior high schools and will take the national college entrance exam are scheduled to return to campus on April 27, the Beijing Municipal Education Commission announced at a press conference on Sunday.

Meanwhile, students in the final year of junior high schools in the city are told to prepare for returning to school on May 11, a spokesperson for the education commission said.

Beijing Municipal Education Commission spokesperson Li Yi said the college entrance examination in Beijing will take place from July 7 to 10, and the entrance examination for Beijing senior high schools will be held from July 17 to 19.

There are a number of specific requirements students and teachers must meet to be able to return to school, Li said.

Students who have left Beijing should be back in the city two weeks before the resumption of school and finish their 14-day home or integrated quarantine.

School staff members and teachers should be on duty 10 days before the resumption of classes to get prepared.

Schools are required to disinfect class rooms, offices, libraries, toilets, and other public spaces before the reopening. Classrooms are required to keep their doors and windows open for ventilation. Emergency facilities have to be installed for students and faculties who feel uncomfortable. Students returning to school will be required to wear masks all through the time in school.

At the same time, districts across the city will establish a regular supervision and inspection mechanism, as well as a result notification mechanism, and notify schools with problems that should be rectified within a time limit.

The schedule for the resumption of school for students on other grade levels, and in secondary vocational schools, universities, colleges, and kindergartens have yet to be decided, Li said.

Students in other grades and primary school students started online courses on Monday.

The resumption of colleges would mean bigger crowds of people at campuses and dorms, which would not be safe, so college students who study in Beijing have been told to stay in their hometowns.

“Students in kindergartens are relatively weak in their ability to protect themselves, so the resumption of kindergartens is not being considered at the moment,” Li said.

“We have always taken a prudent approach to the resumption of schools,” Li said. “Our arrangements will adapt to the latest epidemic situation.”

The municipal education commission will immediately inform students and their parents in other grades when the schedules of school resumption are set, the spokesperson added.