Beijing to reopen museums from May 1

Museums in Beijing will reopen on May 1, the first day of the upcoming five-day May Day holiday, the Beijing Municipal Administration of Cultural Heritage announced on Wednesday.

Visitors will have to make reservations, and museums will operate at a 50% maximum daily capacity.

According to the announcement, the museums will be fully stocked with face masks, body temperature scanners, sanitizers, and other protective equipment before reopening. Dining and interactive areas will be closed. The museums will also suspend the use of central air conditioning and ventilation duct systems, and instead use natural ventilation through open windows to ensure airflow throughout the buildings.

Group bookings will not be accepted. Cultural exchange activities outside the province and abroad, academic seminars, and other work projects will be suspended, and construction projects such as exhibition and production will be suspended inside the museum venue, so as to ensure the absolute safety of orderly opening during the pandemic.

The public can learn about the reservation method, the real-name booking system, the limited visiting hours, and the limited number of visitors allowed each day through the museums’ official channels, according to the cultural heritage administration.

Visitors also need to present their original identification cards and personal “health codes,” which can be applied for via a local health app, before entering the museums.

Those who are found to have body temperatures higher than 37.3 degrees Celsius or display symptoms of coughing and shortness of breath will be denied entry, according to the announcement.

Visitors are required to undergo an epidemic prevention safety inspection, follow museum staff’s guidance, and keep a 1.5-meter distance from one another during their visits.

The Palace Museum, the National Museum of China, and the Capital Museum of China have all announced their reopening schedules.