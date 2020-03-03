Beijing to shore up bookstores impacted by COVID-19 outbreak

BEIJING, March 3 (Xinhua) — The Beijing municipal government has issued a raft of measures to shore up bookstores impacted by the outbreak of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

The measures were taken after a survey of 248 brick-and-mortar bookstores in Beijing found 48.4 percent of them were at risk of bankruptcy within one to three months.

Man Xiangwei, an official of the Beijing municipal publicity department, said the municipal government normally provides annual funding support to bookstores in October. However, given the impact of the epidemic, the government will provide the funds this month.

“Rental subsidies will be provided from March to June to bookstores with evaluations of the businesses,” he said.

Beijing will also select 200 bookstores for cash rewards for their cultural characteristics and innovative business models.

“We will encourage bookstores to carry out high-quality cultural activities and promote community-based bookstores,” said Man.