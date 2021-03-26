Beijing wins first leg in Chinese Men’s Volleyball League Finals

QINHUANGDAO, China, March 25 (Xinhua) — Beijing got the upper hand in the Finals of the Chinese Men’s Volleyball League, as it climbed out of an early hole to overturn defending champion Shanghai 3-2 (18-25, 23-25, 25-15, 25-23, 15-10) on Thursday.

This season’s league was shortened as the champion will be determined just by two matches in the final. If the two teams win one match each, their points, set and point ratio will decide the final result.

Shanghai had a strong start in Thursday’s match as the 16-time champion surged into a 2-0 lead. However, Beijing revived later to get back on level terms, dragging the match into the fifth set.

In the decisive set, Beijing continued its form to lead all the way and successfully turn the tables.

Beijing’s Uros Kovacevic claimed a game-high of 23 points, while Jiang Chuan pocketed 21, Dai Qingyao led Shanghai with 22 points.

The two sides will stage the second and last match on Friday.

In an earlier match, Jiangsu also made a strong comeback from being 2-0 down to beat Zhejiang, claiming third place this season.

Also, on Thursday, Henan took fifth place after beating Tianjin 3-1, while Shandong dominated Sichuan 3-0, Hebei conquered Guangdong 3-1, Hubei edged past Fujian 3-2. Enditem