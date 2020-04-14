Beijing’s 2,130 major projects fully resume construction

The work resumption in Beijing saw progress as the resumption rate of 2,130 major projects under construction reached 100%, the Beijing Municipal Commission of Development and Reform announced Saturday.

As of Friday, construction on 2,130 projects above designated size have all resumed, with 338,000 people returning to their posts on work sites, said Li Sufang, deputy director of the city’s development and reform commission.

Li said 3,007 of the total 3,010 enterprises above the designated size in Beijing have resumed work, and 4,201 of the total 4,408 main commercial buildings have resumed work, with a work resumption rate of 95.3%.

Among the 180 major construction projects, such as the building of infrastructures for the 2022 Winter Olympics, rail transit, and projects concerning people’s livelihood, 174 of them have resumed work, with a work resumption rate of 97%.

Chaoyang district has the city’s highest concentration of office buildings. Over 50,000 companies are located in 1,122 buildings in the district. As of now, 47,000 companies have resumed work, with over 753,000 employees returning to their posts. The work resumption rate of companies in the district reached 93%.

In order to provide targeted support for industries and medium, small and micro-sized companies hit hard by the outbreak, the city has reduced the VAT collection rate to 1% for small-scaled taxpayers, which helped them save 26.11 billion yuan (US$3.7 billion). A VAT exemption has also been given to enterprises engaged in providing daily necessities and transporting essential material support for the epidemic control efforts, thus saving them 430 million yuan. The city is expected to reduce or exempt pension contributions, unemployment insurance premiums, and work-injury insurance premiums, which would save companies more than 76.77 billion yuan this year.

Beijing also focused on easing the labor crunch, promoting the coordinated resumption of industrial chain production and financing. Beijing has organized group transportations to get employees in Hebei and 13 other provinces back to Beijing for work. In addition, online bank-enterprise connection platforms have been set up to meet the credit needs of enterprises and offer better financial support.