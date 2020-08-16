Beijing’s annual hukou registration receives over 120,000 applicants

BEIJING, Aug. 16 (Xinhua) — Six thousand people with the most points out of 122,852 non-native applicants in Beijing are expected to be awarded the city’s hukou, or household registration status, this year.

An online system for applications closed on Saturday evening, and the final list of beneficiaries will be published on Oct. 15, according to the municipal bureau of human resources and social security.

The quota is basically the same as that of last year. In 2019, the bureau announced a group of 6,000 beneficiaries who had the most points among 106,403 applicants for a Beijing hukou.

Beijing’s residential status, much coveted by many non-natives, is a crucial document entitling the holder to numerous social benefits, including in the fields of education and medical care.

Beijing adopted the point-based household registration reform in 2018, which is a positive trial as it opens doors for non-natives working in the city.

The point-based household registration method has been widely regarded as a fair way for non-natives to obtain local urban status, which has been introduced in Beijing and Shanghai. Enditem