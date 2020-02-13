Beijing’s food producers gradually resume production

BEIJING, Feb. 13 (Xinhua) — Nearly 70 percent of Beijing’s large food manufacturers have resumed production, the municipal administration for market regulation said Thursday.

So far, the capital has sufficient supplies of different foods that can meet the daily needs of its citizens, according to the administration.

To prevent and control the spread of the novel coronavirus, as well as ensure food safety, law enforcement personnel of bureaus for market regulation at different levels have intensified supervision and inspection of the enterprises.

Small and medium-sized food producers are also returning to work, but are required to carry out screening and isolation of employees going back to Beijing in an effort to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus, according to the administration.