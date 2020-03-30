Beijing’s Haidian district government sets up ‘contact-free’ office

Beijing’s Haidian district is home to 280,000 enterprises, including 11,000 high-tech companies. Since the COVID-19 outbreak, the district government has been supporting enterprises in developing tech products centered around medical aid, community epidemic control, and smart government command systems. To promote the products, the government is setting an example by applying them in government office buildings, installing infrared body temperature measuring equipment at the gateway, conducting contact-free temperature checks, placing cleaning robots in the lobby, and setting up voice controlled elevators.

“We received an emergency notice on Jan. 23 from the district government to create body temperature measurement devices for large people traffics,” said Liu Peihu, CEO of Beijing Rongyi Technology. “Within just three days, we were able to produce infrared thermometer with dual light detection (visible light and infrared thermal) and have them installed in Haidian’s hospitals, Wuluju Station of Line 6, and the government office building.”

Liu said the company’s thermometer takes only 0.05 second to accurately detect body temperatures, and can check 200 to 300 people in under one minute. In addition to using people’s faces, their other exposed body parts can also be used for temperature check for higher accuracy.

The application of the thermometer in government buildings has served as great marketing for the company. More than 500 sets of Rongyi’s devices have been installed in Beijing, Shanghai, Wuhan, Shenzhen, Hangzhou, and Shijiazhuang.

Going forward, epidemic-control tech products will be applied in government buildings to create safe office environment and support innovative development of companies, according to Zhou Luo, an official of the Haidian government affairs service center.