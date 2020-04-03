Beijing’s ‘health kit’ now available for foreign nationals

Beijing’s “health kit,” a QR system for coronavirus tracking, is now accessible for foreign nationals, said Pan Feng, deputy director of the Beijing Municipal Bureau of Economy and Information Technology, at a press conference held on Monday.

Foreign nationals can enter “health kit” in the search bar of WeChat or Alipay to access the mini-program, pick their preferred display language, and fill in their ID numbers and key information to check their health conditions, Pan said.

Foreign nationals should make sure that the ID they upload is consistent with that on their entry document, Pan said. In addition, the QR system would only serve as a reference for work resumption and community entry. People who enter Beijing must follow the city’s epidemic control policies.

Pan said the “health kit” collects the least necessary amount of information on the front end and conducts analysis based on multiple sources of information on the back end. For privacy concerns, the system does not collect information of individuals’ geographical location, but analyze data from roadblocks, flights, and trains. In so doing, the system could grant eligible commuters the “green code” for free movement while preventing imported coronavirus cases.

If an individual has left or entered Beijing not for commuting purposes and has not reported to their residential community in the last 14 days, the system would send a notification stating that his or her health condition could not be confirmed. Therefore, the individual should report to the community as soon as possible in order to gain access to the health status information on the system, Pan noted.

As of Monday, over 9 million people have used the QR system more than 30 million times, which effectively reduced the further spread of COVID-19 during the city’s epidemic control and work resumption, Pan said.