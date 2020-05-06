Beijing’s major enterprises and projects fully resume production and construction

Beijing’s 3,009 industrial enterprises above the designated size and major projects under construction have all resumed work, said Li Sufang, deputy head of the Beijing Municipal Commission of Development and Reform on May 2 during the city’s regular press conference on epidemic prevention and control.

As of Saturday, construction on projects above the designated size have all resumed, with 433,000 people returning to their posts on work sites. And the work resumption rate in main commercial buildings has reached 97.7%, Li said.

In order to provide targeted support for medium-, small- and micro-sized companies hit hard by the outbreak, the city mulled over polices to reduce their costs and ease financial stress. A total of 4 billion yuan of subsidies are expected to be handed out to the SMEs to stabilize employment.

The city’s next steps will focus on stabilizing economic development and supporting companies to seize market opportunities amid the outbreak, and foster new drivers of growth.

The work resumption of major projects plays an important role in improving people’s lives and ensuring employment, said Li. Major projects, such as Universal Beijing Resort and Huairou Science City, are near full completion. As of the end of April, the work resumption rate of the projects under construction reached 83.5%, with 97% of the workers returning to the work sites, growing by 20 percentage points from early April.

In addition, the city also plans to speed up the construction of Beijing’s sub-center, rail transit, and new infrastructure projects including 5G, Internet of Vehicles, and AI. It will also promote the development of medical health and automobile industries.