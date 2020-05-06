Beijing’s major parks receive 950,000 visitors during May Day holiday

15 SHARES Share Tweet

Major parks in Beijing received 950,000 visitors during the five-day May Day holiday which ended Tuesday, according to the Beijing Municipal Administration Center of Parks.

The average count of daily visitors from 11 municipal parks reached around 190,000 from May 1 to May 5. The peak occurred on Tuesday, with nearly 214,500 visitors, the center said.

The parks also took stringent measures for COVID-19 epidemic control, including requiring online reservations for tours and receiving no more than 30 percent of their daily visitor capacity to prevent crowding, said Zhang Yahong, deputy director of the center.

Tourists have their temperatures checked, show a health code upon arrival and wear masks during their visit.

Jingshan Park, the Summer Palace and Taoranting Park were reported as the most popular destinations based on ticket booking data.

Beijing received more than 4.6 million tourists during the May Day holiday. Tourism revenue generated during the period totaled 4.18 billion yuan (around 590 million U.S. dollars), according to Beijing Municipal Bureau of Culture and Tourism.

The tourism industry rebounded after travel restrictions were relaxed following the dwindling of COVID-19 cases in the country.