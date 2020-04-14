Beijing’s online medical consultation platform gets 2.34 million visits

At Beijing’s regular press conference on COVID-19 prevention and control on Monday, Wang Ningli, a member of the Beijing Medical Association, briefed the media about Beijing’s online medical consultation platform.

The platform, launched on Feb. 1, is free of charge for Beijing residents and offers epidemic control guidelines, psychological services, medical consultation, and COVID-19 related information. It had received more than 2.34 million visits as of Sunday.

On Feb. 19, the platform connected with Jiankang Hubei, a Hubei-based health consultation system, which allowed people from Hubei to consult with medical experts from Beijing and watch their videos and livestreams. On Feb. 23, the platform started to provide online medical diagnosis services by partnering with five medical institutions. On Feb. 24, traditional Chinese medicine experts joined to provide two live webcasts per week.

On March 21, the platform became available for Chinese people overseas by connecting with over 10 enterprises, such as Toutiao and AliHealth. The various sub-platforms offered epidemic monitoring maps, news, free consultation and diagnosis, and one-on-one video consultation 24/7.

By April 12, the platform had received 2,347,373 visits, 31,885 views of pre-recorded videos, and 24,542,454 views of live broadcasts (including replays). The visits, including those from Sina Video, totaled 31,120,712. The platform also received 14,007 questions, and 98% of them had been answered by experts.