Beijing’s public service platform introduces policies to help SMEs

Beijing’s public service platform has rolled out policies to help the city’s small and medium-sized enterprises to weather the COVID-19 storm by exempting fees, providing financing services, and bringing them more business opportunities.

In February, vouchers were provided to SMEs through the platform to reduce costs in buying service products. Together with other companies, the platform provided over 70 free products for telecommunications and video conference, helping 15,000 SMEs to resume work online.

The total rent exemption for more than 2,200 SMEs and 22 entrepreneurship and innovation bases has exceeded 45 million yuan (US$6.5 million), according to rough estimates.

As for financing, the platform joined with Bank of Beijing and other financial institutions to issue a combined 4.16 billion yuan in loans to 1,078 companies. It also provided free insurance coverage of 1 million yuan for 8,600 SMEs each.

The city lowered fees and interest rates and provided subsidies to SMEs, which enabled them to raise more funds at a low cost. At an incubator park in Beijing, the total amount of loans and financing companies received in the first half of this year reached 193 million yuan, compared to 40 million to 50 million yuan in the same period of previous years, according to a person in charge.

SMEs will also have more opportunities to cooperate with leading enterprises in all sectors through the platform to access valuable services and even participate in the industrial chain of research and development, said Liu Weiliang, director of the Department of SMEs at the Beijing Municipal Bureau of Economy and Information Technology. He added that the bureau is mulling more measures and policies to better serve the development of SMEs.