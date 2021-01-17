Beirut port signs agreement with French company over recycling rubble

BEIRUT, Jan. 15 (Xinhua) — Lebanon’s Beirut Port Administration on Friday signed an agreement with a French company to prepare a study on recycling the rubble that has been left behind after the massive explosion, the National News Agency reported.

The agreement was signed between the port’s management and the Recy Group in a ceremony, which was attended by Lebanese caretaker Minister of Public Works and Transportation Michel Najjar, Head of the French Embassy’s Economic Affairs department Francois De Ricolf, and senior Lebanese officials as well as representatives of the French company.

“The agreement signed today is a donation from the French state to the French company so as to prepare a study on recycling rubble and debris at Beirut port,” said Najjar, wishing the group “success in carrying out its tasks in the interest of the port.”

The French company has confirmed its keenness on drafting a recycling plan in an “optimal environmental way.” Enditem