BEL MOONEY: Have I just sacrificed my identity for being a mother?

Your letter touches on a problem that’s far from new, although I agree it may be made worse by more modern pressures and propaganda.

When (in 1974) I became a mother at 27, the women’s movement (which I supported) had already helped create a climate where women who wanted to be stay-at-home mothers and take care of their families felt somehow at fault.

Even at the time I thought the Wages for Housework lobby was all wrong — pushing women into a pigeon-hole of narrow resentment as surely as we’d been shoved into boxes by men for centuries. What happened to free choice and mutual respect?

I’d never stopped being a freelance journalist, but one of my sisters-in-law complained she could tell people thought her ‘boring’ because she was ‘just a mum’.

Trained as a teacher, she brought up four children while her husband made a precarious living as an artist. Of course, much later she returned to teaching.

And that’s what I want you (and all women in your situation) to realise — that our lives are not fixed but a series of stages, while ‘identity’ shifts and changes with them.

If asked whether I have regrets about decisions in my own life, I admit that during my adored son’s first years, I thought writing trivial articles for newspapers and magazines and clinging to a fatuous idea of ‘freedom’ more important than teaching him to read. I was so wrong.

You worry that you’re at fault for ‘being just a mother and housewife’. I beg you never use that belittling word ‘just’ in that context.

Yes, you could be rushing out to work each morning, frantically trying to remember what the children need, worrying if the childminder is good enough, feeling shattered at the thought of dashing home to make supper — and I have utter respect for all the women who make that choice, whether because they need to financially or because they love their work and find ‘identity’ within it.

That’s to say . . . just one identity. Remember that magnificent women like you and I (and so many reading this) can be multi-faceted.

Instead of all that stressful juggling you have chosen to create a good, peaceful life for your family and should be proud of the fulfilment you find in that vocation.

‘Lazy’? I doubt it! Lucky, more like.

Believe me, Amy (and think of me as a wise old granny) this is the only justification you need.

Live in the present — but understand that things will change. Your children will grow older and become teenagers.

Your volunteering may lead to an occupation as yet unimagined. You might become a supply teacher or find a new passion in developing a business from home.

Relax, love the life you have — and be proud.

Rosanne

Like you, I find this chap’s speed of operation pretty surprising. He meets a woman, marries her three months later, gets dumped by her after three weeks of marriage, then one month later joins a dating site.

You have accepted his story of being the wronged one — hurt by his rejection — and suggest that it shows she is ‘very unstable’.

But forgive me, it would be unwise to take that at face value. You cannot know the truth of what happened; it might have been that some of his behaviour to his wife was unacceptable and tested her tolerance.

Then comes the issue of distance. In the short time you have known each other he has failed to drive to see you because he’s short of cash. Really? You could have chipped in for petrol.

Then he was unwell. Really? A man who was keen might have invited you to go and smooth his fevered brow. And he doesn’t want you to make the journey by train to him because it’s too long — at 25 miles!

What’s more, since you say you’re happy to travel he is dictating what you do or do not do — which I personally could not accept. Is this being a fusspot — or evasive? You can see where I am going with this, can’t you?

I suspect that in your heart you know the relationship has been on shaky ground from the beginning and I’m worried that the fact that you have slept with him will not help the situation.

Since you both joined a specifically Christian dating website you must both have firm moral beliefs to complicate an already difficult and unsatisfactory situation.

You haven’t described your marriage: when and why it failed. So I’m wondering if you were hurt, whether you are divorced, whether you have a residual sense of sadness or feel fully recovered.

It all has a bearing on your need for companionship and love.

At the moment you feel lonely because this new man is not giving you the attention you want and need and you’re understandably unsure of his feelings and intentions.

Obey your instincts and take some large paces back. Keep in contact, but allow him to make all the running.

I would keep your options open, go back on the site (maybe cast your net wider, too), meet new people (if you can) through your church and take up something new.

If this guy wants the relationship to work, then let him try.

Meanwhile, you pass that test, get yourself some wheels — and fly.

And finally

There I was, on my way into my favourite supermarket near Bristol, husband striding ahead with the trolley, when I was stopped by two women — one a customer, the other in her supermarket uniform.

The first one smiled and said she’d spoken to me there once before. I remembered her face — because I always really love meeting our readers.

Then she introduced her friend. They’d just been talking about this column — when up I popped.

I heard that the friend endures an all-too-common problem, which the three of us then discussed.

It’s the subject of so many letters to this page: grandparents no longer seeing their grandchildren because of some sort of estrangement they know nothing about.

The lady’s puzzlement and sadness were unmistakable. Her expression said: ‘Even if our daughter-in-law doesn’t like us much, can’t she understand we long for our grandchildren?’

In a matter-of-fact ‘we have to get on with it’ tone, she told me a little detail about a birthday card that made me want to burst into tears, right there.

Why do people inflict such misery on their families? That’s a question for any parent out there who knows he or she is ignoring an older relative and/or deliberately obstructing their relationship with grandchildren.

I just wish you would think about those kids.

Let me stop you right now if you intend to write crossly and say some grandparents are nasty people. I don’t need to be told the obvious — knowing those are a minority.

Yes, others might be bossy or opinionated or whatever. But consider how exercising some tolerance, forbearance and kindness will be a precious example to your children — yes, the ones the oldsters long to see. The ones you all love.

My husband came back to look for me and I had to say goodbye, knowing I’d said nothing useful.

I just salute that brave supermarket worker (and all like her) and wish I could wave a magic wand.