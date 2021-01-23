Belarus adds 1,813 COVID-19 cases, total tops 234,000

MINSK, Jan. 22 (Xinhua) — Belarus reported 1,813 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, taking its total to 234,111, according to the country’s health ministry.

There have been 2,087 new recoveries in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 218,831, the ministry added.

So far, 1,628 people have died of the disease in the country, including nine over the past 24 hours, it said.

As of Friday, 4,330,509 tests for the virus have been conducted across the country, including 18,541 over the past 24 hours, according to official figures. Enditem