Belarus and Ukraine’s defense ministers meet to discuss regional security.

Belarusian and Ukrainian defense ministers meet to discuss regional security.

Ministers also speak on the phone about military cooperation and bilateral issues, according to the Belarusian Defense Ministry.

Belarusian capital, Minsk

Viktor Khrenin, the Belarusian Defense Minister, and Oleksii Reznikov, the Ukrainian Defense Minister, met on Monday to talk about regional security and military cooperation.

The defense ministers talked over the phone about bilateral issues and steps to strengthen regional security, according to a statement from the Belarusian Defense Ministry.

Belarus and Ukraine have a “brotherly” relationship, according to Khrenin, who also stated that his country was not the source of the tension.

According to the statement, Reznikov called for the resumption of cooperation between the two countries, emphasizing the importance of security and confidence-building.

Another topic of discussion was the “Allied Resolve-2022” military drills, which both ministers said did not pose a security threat to either country, according to the statement.

Allied Resolve-2022 is a joint military exercise involving Belarusian and Russian forces that began on February 1.

ten.

According to the statement, the two defense chiefs also discussed ways to ensure transparency and mutual trust.

According to the Belarusian Defense Ministry, the phone conversation was initiated by Ukraine with the goal of restoring a dialogue environment and reducing negative views.

* Ali Murat Alhas contributed to the writing of this piece.