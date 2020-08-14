Belarus CEC officially names Lukashenko as re-elected president

MINSK, Aug. 14 (Xinhua) — Incumbent Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko was re-elected to a sixth term in office, the Central Election Commission (CEC) announced on Friday.

A total of 80.1 percent of voters cast their votes for Lukashenko in the presidential elections on Aug. 9, the CEC said.

Svetlana Tikhanovskaya received 10.12 percent of the vote, Anna Kanopatskaya – 1.68 percent, Andrei Dmitriyev – 1.21 percent, Sergei Cherechen – 1.14 percent, and none of the above – 4.59 percent.

In all, 5,818,955 people cast their ballots, or 84.28 percent of eligible voters. Enditem