Belarus expects 3rd coronavirus wave to be less intense

MINSK, Feb. 24 (Xinhua) — Belarusian Health Minister Dmitry Pinevich said on Wednesday that the third wave of coronavirus promises to be less intense.

The minister said the intensity of the third wave of coronavirus would depend on the introduction of new strains, as well as the degree of vaccination coverage of the contingents.

The official said Belarus is in the second wave of COVID-19. The incidence rates are decreasing in all regions, he added.

Pinevich said the number of vaccinated people in Belarus is almost 25,000. Moreover, 100,000 doses of the Chinese vaccine arrived in Belarus, and another 100,000 doses will arrive in March, he added. Enditem