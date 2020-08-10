Belarus’ main voting day for presidential election kicks off

MINSK, Aug. 9 (Xinhua) — Belarusians are heading to polling stations around the country on Sunday, the main voting day for them to elect their president.

The polling stations opened at 8:00 a.m. local time (0500 GMT) and will close at 8 p.m. local time (1700 GMT).

Co-chairman of the National Research and Education Association Govori Pravdu (Tell the Truth) Andrei Dmitriyev, entrepreneur Anna Kanopatskaya, incumbent President Alexander Lukashenko, Svetlana Tikhanovskaya and the director of OOO S58 Technologies Sergei Cherechen are running for the presidency.

Early voting for the country’s presidential elections have taken place from Aug. 4 to Aug. 8.

The country’s Central Election Commission said that 41.7 percent of voters came to the polling stations during the five-day early voting sessions, which were organized for those unable to vote on election day slated for Aug. 9.