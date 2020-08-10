Belarus reports 112 new COVID-19 cases, total reaches 68,850

MINSK, Aug. 9 (Xinhua) — Belarus reported 112 new confirmed COVID-19 cases on Sunday, taking its total to 68,850, according to the country’s health ministry.

There have been 191 new recoveries in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 64,935, the ministry added.

So far, 587 people have died of the disease in the country, including two over the past 24 hours, it said.

As of Sunday, over 1,372,000 tests for the novel coronavirus have been conducted across the country, including 9,680 over the past 24 hours, according to official figures. Enditem