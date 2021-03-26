Belarus reports 1,141 new COVID-19 cases, total nears 315,000

MINSK, March 25 (Xinhua) — Belarus reported 1,141 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, taking the country’s total tally to 314,993, the health ministry reported.

According to the ministry, a total of 2,193 people have died of the disease so far, including nine over the past 24 hours.

There have been 1,083 new recoveries in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number to 305,560, the ministry added.

As of Thursday, 5,272,490 tests for the virus have been conducted across the country, including 19,317 over the past 24 hours, official figures showed. Enditem