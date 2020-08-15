Belarus reports 116 new COVID-19 cases, total reaches 69,424

MINSK, Aug. 15 (Xinhua) — Belarus reported 116 new confirmed COVID-19 cases on Saturday, taking its total to 69,424, according to the country’s health ministry.

There have been 295 new recoveries in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 66,747, the ministry added.

So far, 607 people have died of the disease in the country, including four over the past 24 hours, it said.

As of Saturday, over 1,412,000 tests for the virus have been conducted across the country, including 10,243 over the past 24 hours, according to official figures. Enditem